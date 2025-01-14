Kelsey flashed her hands for the camera, showing that she still wasn't wearing her Neil Lane diamond engagement ring, and said, "Ah, where is it? I don't know! I'm scared. What the heck."
But Kelsey assured fans that she was "joking," and she continued, "I'm just not wearing it. And you know what that means? It means I'm still engaged because it's literally just a symbol."
Kelsey pointed out how wearing the ring or going out without it will not indicate whether she's still engaged or not.
Kelsey said she doesn't "all of a sudden take it off" to send a message that she and Joey are on the outs or no longer engaged.
"I realize that it causes excess wear and tear whenever I wear it, like whenever I work out, you know just wear it all the time," Kelsey shared.
"I've been trying to practice taking care of it better, putting it away whenever I get home or whenever I'm working out."
Kelsey went on to reveal that her engagement ring is actually damaged.
"I've kind of warped it a little bit. I have to go get it fixed because one of the diamonds fell out because of how I was taking care of it before," Kelsey explained, suggesting that she wasn't take good care of it at all.
"Now I'm trying to be more responsible."
Kelsey then slammed the double standard that fans aren't expecting Joey to wear an engagement ring all the time.
"Joey is walking around without a ring and y'all didn't say anything to him. It's because I'm a woman," Kelsey noted. "Hmm, wow. That's real nice."
"But yeah, I know I'm in a public relationship and that's why people are like, 'What?' But yeah, all good in the hood over here," she concluded.
Joey recently gushed on "The Squeeze" podcast how he and Kelsey have "got a place together" in Los Angeles and are currently "building a home" together after his Dancing with the Stars victory.
"I'm so excited for [that]," Joey said on the podcast.
"We want to start figuring out some things, planning for the wedding, getting all that kind of cleaned up and getting excited about what's going to be there for us."
But Joey noted that he's excited "about the dumbest little things, too" when it comes to the near future.
Joey, for example, said he enjoys cooking with Kelsey in their small kitchen, and the couple has also set up a couch and television for move nights at home.
"[We also want] to have parties with people coming over and host people. We haven't been able to do that yet... My goal is just to be open and available to put as much time as I can into that," Joey shared.