Director Eli Roth announced on Instagram that Sony Pictures has greenlit a sequel to Thanksgiving. The original film opened Nov. 17.
"We're doing a sequel, going back for seconds," Roth said in the video. "Thanksgiving 2 is a go."
Roth said he and screenwriter Jeff Rendell would take a year off to ensure they write the best possible script for the sequel.
"We want to outdo ourselves, make it better than the first one," Roth said.
Roth said Thanksgiving 2 would come out in 2025, and likely close to Thanksgiving again.
Thanksgiving began as a fake trailer in the 2007 Quentin Tarantino/Robert Rodriguez film Grindhouse. In the 2023 feature film, Patrick Dempsey plays the sheriff of Plymouth, Mass, where a Black Friday stampede killed and injured several people.
One year later, a killer wearing a John Carver masks murders the people he held responsible.
