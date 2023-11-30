ABC announced Thursday that Season 1 of the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building will air on the network in January. Trades Variety and Deadline confirmed the schedule.

Three episodes will air at 9 p.m. EST on Jan. 2, 9 and 16. The season finale airs at 9 p.m. Jan. 23.

Hulu just streamed the third season of Only Murders in the Building. It has also ordered a fourth season.

Only Murders stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as neighbors in the Arconia apartment building. Each season, the trio teams up to solve a different murder on the true crime podcast they began together.

Guest stars have included Nathan Lane, Amy Schumer, Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep. Lane won an Emmy for his Season 1 appearance, and the show won two more of production design and sound mixing.

Martin co-created the show with John Hoffman. Variety reports that ABC may have to edit episodes for broadcast standards and practices, as the streaming series has no restrictions on violence and profanity.