Warner Bros. released the first teaser for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga on Thursday. The film opens May 24 in theaters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anya Taylor-Joy plays the young Furiosa, the character introduced and played by Charlize Theron in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road. The prequel tells the story of young Furiosa's kidnapping and attempt to return to her people, the Vulvalini tribe, who also appeared in Fury Road.

Fury Road villain Immortan Joe also appears in the trailer. A new actor fills in for the late Hugo Keays-Byrne under the Immortan Joe mask.

Chris Hemsworth plays a new character. Tom Burke and Alyla Browne also star.

Furiosa is already sporting the metal hand she had in Fury Road at the time Furiosa takes place.

Mad Max creator George Miller returns to direct and co-wrote with Nick Lathouris. The trailer's action showcases massive vehicle chases across apocalyptic deserts.

Miller has invented yet more new roadsters for Furiosa. Some Fury Road inventions, like the sickly white war boys, return.

Furiosa is the fifth film in Miller's saga. The first three starred Mel Gibson as Max, a former police officer turned road warrior when society collapses after a nuclear war.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!