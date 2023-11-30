Anya Taylor-Joy drives wasteland in 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
UPI News Service, 11/30/2023
Warner Bros. released the first teaser for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga on Thursday. The film opens May 24 in theaters.
Anya Taylor-Joy plays the young Furiosa, the character introduced and played by Charlize Theron in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road. The prequel tells the story of young Furiosa's kidnapping and attempt to return to her people, the Vulvalini tribe, who also appeared in Fury Road.
Fury Road villain Immortan Joe also appears in the trailer. A new actor fills in for the late Hugo Keays-Byrne under the Immortan Joe mask.
