Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- French wax-figure sculptor Marie Tussaud in 1761

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter Alston in 1911

-- Singer/actor Mary Martin in 1913

-- Singer Lou Rawls in 1933

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Lee Trevino in 1939 (age 84)

-- Comedian Richard Pryor in 1940

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Densmore in 1944 (age 79)

-- Singer/actor Bette Midler in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor Treat Williams in 1951

-- Actor Deep Roy in 1957 (age 66)

-- Model Carol Alt in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Golden Brooks in 1970 (age 53)

-- Comedian Sarah Silverman in 1970 (age 53)

-- Matthew Shepard, University of Wyoming student killed because he was gay, in 1976

-- Actor Dean O'Gorman in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Riz Ahmed in 1982 (age 42)

-- Rapper Yolandi Visser in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Charles Michael Davis in 1984 (age 39)

-- Singer/actor Janelle Monae in 1985 (age 38)

-- Rock singer Tyler Joseph in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Zoe Kravitz in 1988 (age 35)

-- TV personality/animal conservationist Robert Irwin in 2003 (age 20)