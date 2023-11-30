Aidy Bryant will host the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Film Independent announced Thursday that Bryant, an actress and comedian known for Saturday Night Live, will host the 39th annual ceremony in February.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards honor productions and performances in independent film and TV.

The 2024 event will take place Feb. 25 in Santa Monica, Calif., and stream live at 5 p.m. EST on the Film Independent and IMDb YouTube channels and other social platforms.

"We're thrilled to have the incandescently talented Aidy Bryant joining us to host the 39th annual Spirit Awards," Film Independent president Josh Welsh said in a statement. "Through her humor, skill and seemingly endless supply of energy, she's been entertaining audiences for years. We can't wait to see what she has in store for us."

Bryant was a cast member on SNL from 2012 to 2022 and also developed and starred on the Hulu series Shrill.

The actress has multiple projects in the works, including Lonely Hearts Club, after signing an overall deal with Universal Television.