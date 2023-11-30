Criminal Record is described as "a powerful, character-driven thriller set in the heart of contemporary London." Capaldi and Jumbo play detectives in "a tug of war over a historic murder conviction."
"An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case -- one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy," an official synopsis reads.
The trailer shows Capaldi and Jumbo's characters face off over the old case.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.