Prime Video is teasing Host, a Thai supernatural horror film that arrives on the streamer in 2025.

The film explores the Thai legend of Mae Sue -- a spirit said to protect newborns, according to a press release.

At the heart of Host is Ing, a reform student who finds herself at the bottom of a "strict hierarchy" at a school run "on a remote island where obedience is the only rule," an official synopsis states.

When disturbing things start happening, Ing begins wondering if she is the cause "of these supernatural occurrences," the description continues.

First-look images released Monday show Ing at her reform school.

Daarin Darakananda, an executive for Amazon MGM Studios expressed his excitement to bring the film to Prime Video.

"Thailand has a proud legacy of exceptional horror, supernatural tales and thriller films that resonate globally with audiences," Darakananda said in a statement.

Girl From Nowhere filmmaker Pokpong-Pairach Khumwan directs.

Baipor-Thitiya Jirapornsilp, Perth-Veerinsara Tungkitsuvanich and Jump-Pisitpol Ekaphongpisit star.