South Korean girl group Ive released a new EP and a music video for "XOXZ" on Monday.

The video begins as a semi-truck bursts through the glass of a darkened bedroom.

As the song continues K-pop stars Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liza and Leeseo sing and dance atop the computer-animated truck.

"I want, want, want it all," they sing.

"This song is just so good," one fan said in the video's comment section. "I can't help but just replay it."

The EP, titled Ive Secret, also includes the songs, "Wild Bird," "Dear, My Feelings," "Gotcha (Baddest Eros)," "Heartbeats" and "Midnight Kiss."

Ive last released the EP Ive Empathy in February.