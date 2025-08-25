Prime Video is previewing Hotel Costiera, a new action-drama series starring Grey's Anatomy alum Jesse Williams.

Williams portrays Daniel De Luca, an ex-marine fixer who works at a luxurious Italian resort, the official synopsis states.

The preview released Monday shows Daniel singing while driving a moped. When he reaches his destination, he declares he's reached "a bit of a personal and professional crossroads" before getting into a fight.

"In addition to dealing with the wealthy guests' problems, Daniel is also on the trail of Alice, one of the owner's daughters who disappeared a month earlier," the description states.

The trailer shows Daniel searching for Alice.

The six-episode series stars Maria Chiara Giannetta, Jordan Alexandra, Antonio Gerardi, Sam Haygarth, Tommaso Ragno, Amanda Campana, Pierpaolo Spollon, Alejandra Onieva and Jean-Hugues Anglade, and arrives on the streamer Sept. 24.