Netflix is teasing A House of Dynamite, a new thriller starring Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is directed by Kathryn Bigelow , who is well-known for helming the 2012 feature Zero Dark Thirty.

"When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond," a logline reads.

The first-look images released Monday show various members of the military and government apparently facing the threat.

In addition to Elba and Ferguson, the movie stars Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Jonah Hauer-King, Moses Ingram, Greta Lee, Jason Clarke, Malachi Beasley, Brian Tee, Brittany O'Grady, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Willa Fitzgerald, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Kyle Allen and Kaitlyn Dever.

House of Dynamite will have a limited U.K. theater run before arriving in theaters internationally Oct. 10. The film will stream on Netflix beginning Oct. 24.