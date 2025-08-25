'100 Nights of Hero' teaser brings graphic novel to life
UPI News Service, 08/25/2025
Independent Film Company is previewing the movie adaptation of 100 Nights of Hero, which takes its inspiration from Isabel Greenberg's graphic novel.
The trailer, released Monday, shows Cherry (Maika Monroe) navigating a visit from "a charming house guest (Nicholas Galitzine)."
"When her neglectful husband departs after placing a secret wager to test her fidelity, Cherry and her sharp-witted maid, Hero (Emma Corin), must fend off a dangerously seductive visitor: Manfred (Galitzine)," an official synopsis states.
The historical fantasy film is directed by Julia Jackman from a script she wrote.
"It's been a joy to shape its world and characters into something new, and I'm thrilled it found a home at Independent Film Company," she said in a previous statement. "I cannot wait to share it with a broader audience-- led by the extraordinary talents of our brilliant ensemble cast."
Amir El-Masry, Charli xcx, Richard E. Grant and Felicity Jones also star in the film, which arrives in theaters Dec. 5. 100 Nights of Hero will have its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival.
