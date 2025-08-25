Independent Film Company is previewing the movie adaptation of 100 Nights of Hero, which takes its inspiration from Isabel Greenberg's graphic novel.

The trailer, released Monday, shows Cherry ( Maika Monroe ) navigating a visit from "a charming house guest (Nicholas Galitzine)."

"When her neglectful husband departs after placing a secret wager to test her fidelity, Cherry and her sharp-witted maid, Hero (Emma Corin), must fend off a dangerously seductive visitor: Manfred (Galitzine)," an official synopsis states.

The historical fantasy film is directed by Julia Jackman from a script she wrote.

"It's been a joy to shape its world and characters into something new, and I'm thrilled it found a home at Independent Film Company," she said in a previous statement. "I cannot wait to share it with a broader audience-- led by the extraordinary talents of our brilliant ensemble cast."