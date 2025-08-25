The Japanese film Isolated, which screened Sunday at Big Bad Film Fest, is a relentless yakuza action film that remains focused as it builds exponential challenges for its hero.

The movie opens with Tamura (Yoshiki Yamaguchi), a yakuza lieutenant, searching for his kidnapped boss, Renji Himuro (Yasukaze Motomiya) in a factory. A series of hit men stand in Tamura's way as he mows through the building looking for Renji.

Isolated throws the audience right into the action. It explains the plot along the way in flashbacks but keeps it simple.

Tamura and Renji suspect the Chinese mafia was involved in a hit before a masked gang abducts Renji. The identity of the actual kidnapper is only shown once Tamura makes his way to him.

The setting in the factory is reminiscent of Bruce Lee's original plan for Game of Death, the movie he was working on at the time of his death. That film would have involved Lee fighting his way up a tower of different antagonists.

Another martial arts movie reminiscent of Lee's plans for ascending levels of fighters is Man of Tai Chi, directed by and starring Keanu Reeves . Isolated is even more literal, as the factory is a contained location with different rooms and levels where various fighters wait for Tamura.

It is also suggestive of The Raid, a film in which police were trapped in a building populated by a mobster's gang. All of the characters in The Raid practiced the same style of Silat martial arts, though, while the styles vary in Isolated.

Tamura uses guns at first but quickly runs out of bullets and turns to swords. He picks up weapons from various opponents along the way, including pipes and shards of broken glass.

The villains have assembled a diverse crew of fighters to guard Renji. One performs Brazilian capoeira and flashbacks tease a giant who eventually does arrive and towers over Tamura.

Tamura does not practice a graceful martial arts style. He fights off opponents with brute force, for which Renji pays him.

Director Hiroyuki Tsuji films the factory action scenes in black and white, and sets the flashbacks in color. It is an interesting distinction that separates the timelines clearly.

Most impressively, action director Koichi Sakamoto said they filmed the entire movie in 10 days. The single location enabled them to work continuously, and in that week and a half they produced fights that showcase the performers and distinguish themselves from other fights in the same film.

A lot of Hollywood movies use filler when they can't deliver all of the action they promised. Isolated fulfills the action it promised when Tamura first entered the factory.

