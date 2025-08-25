The Godfather and Apocalypse Now filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola is set to honor German director Werner Herzog during the opening ceremony of the 82nd annual Venice International Film Festival.

Herzog, 82, who is slated to present his Ghost Elephants documentary out-of-competition at the festival, will receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement on Wednesday. He is also set to hold a masterclass Thursday.

Coppola, 86, will give the laudatio, or speech honoring Herzog, and present the director with his lifetime achievement award.

Coppola's most recent film, Megalopolis, is the subject of the documentary Megadoc, which will also screen during the festival.

"From director to director, from lion to lion," a post announcing Herzog's upcoming award reads.

Coppola was awarded his own lifetime achievement award in 1992.

Of Human Bondage actress Kim Novak will also be honored with a Golden Lion Life Achievement award during the festival, which runs from Wednesday through Sept. 6.

Movies screening at the festival include Bugonia, The Smashing Machine, Frankenstein and La Grazia.

The competition jury includes Fernanda Torres, Mohammad Rasoulof, Stephane Brize, Maura Delpero, Cristian Mungiu and Zhao Tao.