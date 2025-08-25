The sing-along version of the hit animated film KPop Demon Hunters is officially streaming on Netflix.

The streamer announced the sing-along's arrival on the platform following a weekend theater run that raked in some $18 million, topping the North American box office.

Netflix shared a video of fans singing in theaters over the weekend in a post promoting the sing-along.

The movie portrays a fictional girl group known as HUNTR/X. The singers also moonlight as demon slayers.

Arden Cho, May Hong and Ji-young Yoo voice the women in the band, while EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI provide their singing voices.

The movie's song "Golden" topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart earlier this month.

Andrew Choi, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, Neckwav and Lea Salonga also perform on the soundtrack.

Other voice cast members include Ahn Hyo-seop, Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong and Byung Hun Lee.

Netflix reports the sing-along sold out more than 1,000 screenings and featured surprise visits from Cho, Hong, Jeong, REI AMI and Woo.