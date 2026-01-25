Oscar-nominated One Battle After Another star Teyana Taylor guest hosted this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live in New York.

In honor of the enormous winter storm impacting a large swath of the United States, Taylor and Kenan Thompson played Lashley and Parfait, flight attendants who sing updates about delays in one of the most memorable sketches of the night.

"We know it's frustrating when you really want to fly," Parfait crooned to the disgruntled passengers.

"But, too bad, your plane is delayed. It has not arrived," Lashley chimed in.

"If I were you, I would start to pray," Parfait added.

"Because it's looking like you won't be flying today," Lashley added.

The sketch ended with Parfait declaring: "The [drunk] pilot has had some Pedialyte and the ground crew has snapped the wings on, so hurry up y'all! Your plane leaves in five minutes!"