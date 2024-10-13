Terrifier 3 is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $18.3 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Wild Robot with $13.5 million, followed by Joker: Folie a Deux at No. 3, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at No. 4 with $7.1 million and Piece By Piece at No. 5 with $3.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Transformers One at No. 6 with $3.7 million, Saturday Night at No. 7 with $3.4 million, My Hero Academia at No. 8 with $3 million, The Nightmare Before Christmas at No. 9 with $2.3 million and The Apprentice at No. 10 with $1.6 million.