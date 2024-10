Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- King James II of England in 1633

-- William Penn, the English Quaker who founded Pennsylvania, in 1644

-- Dwight D. Eisenhower, World War II military leader/34th president of the United States, in 1890

-- Poet E.E. Cummings in 1894

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Oscar Charleston in 1896

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Le Duc Tho in 1911

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. C. Everett Koop in 1916

-- Actor Roger Moore in 1927

-- Watergate figure/writer/lecturer John Dean in 1938 (age 86)

-- Fashion designer Ralph Lauren in 1939 (age 85)

-- Musician Cliff Richard (Shadows) in 1940 (age 84)

-- Musician Justin Hayward (Moody Blues) in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Harry Anderson in 1952

-- Actor Greg Evigan in 1953 (age 71)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Beth Daniel in 1956 (age 68)

-- Musician Thomas Dolby (Fallout Club) in 1958 (age 66)

-- Actor Lori Petty in 1963 (age 61)

-- Radio personality Jim Rome in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Steve Coogan in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Jon Seda in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician Natalie Maines (Chicks) in 1974 (age 50)

-- Musician Tricia "Shaznay" Lewis (All Saints) in 1975 (age 49)

-- Musician/actor Usher Raymond IV in 1978 (age 46)

-- Wrestler Stacy Keibler in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Ben Whishaw in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor/comedian Jay Pharoah in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Max Thieriot in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Ariela Barer in 1998 (age 26)

-- Actor Rowan Blanchard in 2001 (age 23)