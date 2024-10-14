Chelsie Baham was crowned the winner of Big Brother Season 26 on CBS Sunday night.

Baham, 27, a nonprofit organization director from California beat out fellow finalist Makensy Manbeck for the honor and a $750,000 cash prize.

"I have no idea what I'm about to do with this money. One thing that makes me feel like I have so much purpose here is what I do for my day-to-day job. I serve my local community, and so I want to continue to serve my local community. Now, financially, I would love to pay for somebody's college tuition," Baham told EW.com.

"I would just love to give back. I know that I didn't get here on my own and I had some help from the man above to get me to where I'm at today. So I got to give back. This money is not all mine. I may buy me a nice purse and some ice cream and cuddle with my dog. That's far as I thought about this money."

The reality competition series premiered July 17.