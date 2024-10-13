Ariana Grande, Dana Carvey channel Jennifer Coolidge on 'SNL'
UPI News Service, 10/13/2024
Saturday Night Live guest host Ariana Grande, current SNL ensemble member Chloe Fineman and former castmate Dana Carvey all offered their best impressions of White Lotus Emmy-winner Jennifer Coolidge this weekend.
Grande and Fineman played mirror reflections of Coolidge applying lipstick for a Maybelline cosmetics commercial.
Carvey played a version of the actress who was supposedly trapped for years inside the mirror.
The three stars had a hard time keeping from laughing at each other during the nearly 4-minute sketch.
