Saturday Night Live guest host Ariana Grande, current SNL ensemble member Chloe Fineman and former castmate Dana Carvey all offered their best impressions of White Lotus Emmy-winner Jennifer Coolidge this weekend.

Grande and Fineman played mirror reflections of Coolidge applying lipstick for a Maybelline cosmetics commercial.

Carvey played a version of the actress who was supposedly trapped for years inside the mirror.

The three stars had a hard time keeping from laughing at each other during the nearly 4-minute sketch.

Stevie Nicks was the episode's musical entertainment.

SNL is now in its 50th season on NBC.