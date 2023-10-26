Teen Wolf and Jane the Virgin alum Tyler Posey was the latest celebrity to get the ax on The Masked SInger on Wednesday night.Posey was dressed as a hawk as he sang "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," "Monster" and "Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting" in Season 10 of the Fox competition show.Judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger were dressed as characters from the Harry Potter film franchise for the last episode to air before Halloween.Other stars cut from the competition in Season 10 include tennis legend Billie Jean King, actors Michael Rapaport and Anthony Anderson, as well as reality TV personality Tom Sandoval.Nick Cannon is the show's host.