Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Cereal foods entrepreneur C. W. Post in 1854

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Judy Johnson in 1900

-- Boxing champion Primo Carnera in 1906

-- Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last shah of Iran, in 1919

-- Actor Bob Hoskins in 1942

-- Author Pat Conroy in 1945

-- Actor Jaclyn Smith in 1945 (age 78)

-- TV personality Pat Sajak in 1946 (age 77)

-- Former first lady/Sen./Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 1947 (age 76)

-- Rock musician Keith Strickland in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor James Pickens Jr. in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor Rita Wilson in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor Dylan McDermott in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Cary Elwes in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Tom Cavanagh in 1963 (age 60)

-- Singer Natalie Merchant in 1963 (age 60)

-- Country singer Keith Urban in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Rosemarie DeWitt in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Seth MacFarlane in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Jon Heder in 1977 (age 46)

-- Wrestler CM Punk, born Phillip Jack Brooks, in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Rhenzy Feliz in 1997 (age 26)

-- Actor Julian Dennison in 2002 (age 21)