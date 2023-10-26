Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.They include:-- Cereal foods entrepreneur C. W. Post in 1854-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Judy Johnson in 1900-- Boxing champion Primo Carnera in 1906-- Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last shah of Iran, in 1919-- Actor Bob Hoskins in 1942-- Author Pat Conroy in 1945-- Actor Jaclyn Smith in 1945 (age 78)-- TV personality Pat Sajak in 1946 (age 77)-- Former first lady\/Sen.\/Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 1947 (age 76)-- Rock musician Keith Strickland in 1953 (age 70)-- Actor James Pickens Jr. in 1954 (age 69)-- Actor Rita Wilson in 1956 (age 67)-- Actor Dylan McDermott in 1961 (age 62)-- Actor Cary Elwes in 1962 (age 61)-- Actor Tom Cavanagh in 1963 (age 60)-- Singer Natalie Merchant in 1963 (age 60)-- Country singer Keith Urban in 1967 (age 56)-- Actor Rosemarie DeWitt in 1971 (age 52)-- Actor Seth MacFarlane in 1973 (age 50)-- Actor Jon Heder in 1977 (age 46)-- Wrestler CM Punk, born Phillip Jack Brooks, in 1978 (age 45)-- Actor Rhenzy Feliz in 1997 (age 26)-- Actor Julian Dennison in 2002 (age 21)