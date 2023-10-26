The first of three new Doctor Who specials, starring David Tennant as the 14th Doctor, is to premiere in the United States on Nov. 25.The other two chapters will debut on Dec. 2 and Dec. 9.The sci-fi family show originally premiered on the BBC in 1963 and aired for 26 seasons.It was revived in 2005.The trio of upcoming specials will air in America shortly after the show's 60th anniversary.It will be screened in the United Kingdom on the BBC.Catherine Tate will return as the Doctor's companion, Donna Temple-Noble, while Neil Patrick Harris is set to play the villainous Toymaker.The cast will also include Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jonathan Groff, Jacqueline King, Karl Collins, Jemma Redgrave, Yasmin Finney, Miriam Margolyes and Ruth Madeley.Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa will be introduced in the programs and eventually take over as the Fifteenth Doctor for the series' following season, which is expected to premiere in 2024.Russell T. Davies will return as showrunner.Tennant also played the Tenth Doctor from 2005 to 2010.