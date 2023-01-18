Apple TV+ announced a timeframe for the premiere of Ted Lasso Season 3 and a first look image on Wednesday. The streaming service said the show would return sometime this Spring.

The image shows Ted ( Jason Sudeikis ) and Nate (Nick Mohammed) come face to face. Fans of the show know the history of this confrontation.

Nate began as the equipment manager for the AFC Richmond soccer team. Ted promoted him to assistant coach at the end of Season 1.

But, Nate grew resentful of Ted throughout Season 2. Nate ultimately went to work for rival Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head) at West Ham United.

A match between AFC and West Ham would not only be a rematch between Ted and Nate. It would also be between AFC's owner, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and her ex-husband, Rupert.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Ted Lasso were summer premieres in 2020 and 2021. While Apple TV+ gave the show a third season back in 2020, production only occurred throughout 2022.

Ted Lasso won 11 Emmys including seven for its first season. Sudeikis won the acting Emmy for both seasons, and both comedy series wins as producer. Brett Goldstein also won supporting actor Emmys for both seasons.

Waddingham won an acting Emmy for Season 1. The show's casting, directing, sound mixing and editing have also won Emmys.