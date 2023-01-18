Apple TV+ released the trailer for The Reluctant Traveler on Wednesday. Eugene Levy hosts and executive produces the travel show.

Levy travels to the Arctic Circle, Tokyo, Utah, South Africa, Costa Rica, Maldives, Lisbon and Finland in eight episodes. Activities include refereeing a sumo wrestling match, riding in a helicopter, ice fishing and dog sledding.

"I'm not entirely sure what I signed up for, but what's the worst that can happen?" Levy says in the trailer. "Just surviving would be great."

Levy acknowledges that the show is taking him outside his comfort zone. The actor acknowledges he is "more of a great indoors type of guy."

The series includes some of the cities' great luxury resorts, too.

Levy has been a comedy staple since he was a cast member of SCTV in the '70s. He was also a regular member of the Christopher Guest comedy troupe and played Jim's Dad in eight of the nine American Pie movies, including four of the five straight to video sequels.

Levy has also won four Emmys including one for his role on Schitt's Creek, one for producing Schitt's Creek and two as a writer of SCTV.

The Reluctant Traveler premieres Feb. 24.