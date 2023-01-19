Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Scottish engineer James Watt, inventor of the steam engine, in 1736

-- Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in 1807

-- American short story writer/poet Edgar Allan Poe in 1809

-- French post-Impressionist painter Paul Cezanne in 1839

-- Ebony magazine founder John H. Johnson in 1918

-- Former U.N. Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar in 1920

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Author Patricia Highsmith in 1921

-- Actor Jean Stapleton in 1923

-- Actor Tippi Hedren in 1930 (age 93)

-- Television newscaster Robert MacNeil in 1931 (age 92)

-- Singer Phil Everly in 1939

-- British stage singer/actor Michael Crawford in 1942 (age 81)

-- Singer Janis Joplin in 1943

-- Actor Shelley Fabares in 1944 (age 79)

-- Singer Dolly Parton in 1946 (age 77)

-- Chef Paula Deen in 1947 (age 76)

-- Singer/actor Desi Arnaz Jr. in 1953 (age 70)

-- Artist Cindy Sherman in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor Katey Sagal in 1954 (age 69)

-- Comedian Paul Rodriguez in 1955 (68)

-- Painter Thomas Kinkade in 1958

-- Author Edwidge Danticat in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Shawn Wayans in 1971 (age 52)

-- Comedian Frank Caliendo in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Jodie Sweetin in 1982 (age 41)

-- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in 1982 (age 41)

-- Filmmaker Damien Chazelle in 1985 (age 38)

-- U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Shawn Johnson in 1992 (age 31)

-- Rapper Mac Miller, born Malcolm James McCormick, in 1992

-- Actor Logan Lerman in 1992 (age 31)

-- Model Natalia Bryant in 2003 (age 20)