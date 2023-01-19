The gritty Starz show BMF has been renewed for Season 3.

Curtis " 50 Cent " Jackson is the executive producer of the show, which is the real-life story of Detroit's drug-dealing Flenory brothers. Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and his brother Terry "Southwest T" Flenory ruled the drug business in the '90s with a sophisticated national organization called the Black Mafia Family.

Flenory's son, Demetrius Flenory Jr. portrays him in the series. Da'Vinchi plays Terry. The renewal, announced Wednesday, comes after the strong showing of the Season 2 debut. The show also stars La La Anthony, Michole Briana White, and Russell Hornsby. The Jan. 6 premiere was watched by 4.1 million viewers across all platforms, Starz said.

On his Instagram account, Jackson posted about Season 2's first episode, asking viewers for their response.

"BMF captures the essence of Detroit through elevated, gritty storytelling and our fans have passionately responded to this show more than ever before," Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz said in a news release. "Following such a strong debut with Season 2, we're thrilled to continue to expand on the incredible story of the Flenory brothers as they change the game by writing their own rules. We can't wait to see what our extraordinary producers and cast deliver next."