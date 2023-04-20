Apple TV+ announced the holiday special Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas on Thursday. Waddingham will record the special at the London Coliseum.

Waddingham will sing in front of a live audience and welcome special guests to be announced. A large band will accompany Waddingham's vocals.

Done + Dusted will produce the special. Done + Dusted previously produced Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special for Apple TV+.

Hamish Hamilton will direct the special. Waddingham executive produces with Katy Mullan, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor and Nick Todisco.

Waddingham won an Emmy for her performance as AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton on Ted Lasso, in its third season on Apple TV+. She will cohost the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

On stage, Waddingham has appeared in musicals such as The Beautiful Game and Tonight's the Night. She received Olivier nominations for her work in Monty Python's Spamalot, A Little Night Music and Kiss Me, Kate.