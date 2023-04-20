Apple TV+ is introducing the new series Lessons in Chemistry.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the drama series Thursday featuring Brie Larson

Lessons in Chemistry is based on the Bonnie Garmus novel of the same name. The series takes place in the early 1950s and follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson), a woman "whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society."

"When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives -- and the men who are suddenly listening, a lot more than recipes," an official synopsis reads.

Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Kevin Sussman, Patrick Walker and Thomas Mann also star.

Lessons in Chemistry hails from Apple Studios and is produced by Aggregate Films. Lee Eisenberg (WeCrashed, Little America) serves as showrunner, with Larson and Susannah Grant as executive producers.

The new show will premiere on Apple TV+ in the fall.

Larson is known for the 2015 film Room and for playing Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.