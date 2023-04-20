'Lessons in Chemistry' teaser introduces Brie Larson series at Apple TV+
UPI News Service, 04/20/2023
Apple TV+ is introducing the new series Lessons in Chemistry.
The streaming service shared a teaser for the drama series Thursday featuring Brie Larson.
Lessons in Chemistry is based on the Bonnie Garmus novel of the same name. The series takes place in the early 1950s and follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson), a woman "whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society."
"When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives -- and the men who are suddenly listening, a lot more than recipes," an official synopsis reads.
