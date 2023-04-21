Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Russian ruler Catherine II -- "Catherine the Great" -- in 1729

-- German educator Friedrich Froebel, who established the concept of the kindergarten, in 1782

-- British novelist Charlotte Bronte in 1816

-- Naturalist/author John Muir in 1838

-- German sociologist Max Weber in 1864

-- Actor Anthony Quinn in 1915

-- British barrister/writer John Mortimer in 1923

-- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in 1926

-- Comedian/actor/director Elaine May in 1932 (age 91)

-- Actor/director Charles Grodin in 1935

-- Anti-death penalty advocate Sister Helen Prejean in 1939 (age 84)

-- Singer Iggy Pop in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Tony Danza in 1951 (age 72)

-- Actor Andie MacDowell in 1958 (age 65)

-- Singer Robert Smith in 1959 (age 64)

-- Comedian/actor Rob Riggle in 1970 (age 53)

-- Irish singer/songwriter Glen Hansard in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor James McAvoy in 1979 (age 44)

-- Broadcaster/former pro football quarterback Tony Romo in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor/TV personality Terrence J, born Terrence Jenkins, in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Robbie Amell in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Emma Tremblay in 2004 (age 19)