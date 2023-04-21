Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.They include:-- Russian ruler Catherine II -- "Catherine the Great" -- in 1729-- German educator Friedrich Froebel, who established the concept of the kindergarten, in 1782-- British novelist Charlotte Bronte in 1816-- Naturalist\/author John Muir in 1838-- German sociologist Max Weber in 1864-- Actor Anthony Quinn in 1915-- British barrister\/writer John Mortimer in 1923-- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in 1926-- Comedian\/actor\/director Elaine May in 1932 (age 91)-- Actor\/director Charles Grodin in 1935-- Anti-death penalty advocate Sister Helen Prejean in 1939 (age 84)-- Singer Iggy Pop in 1947 (age 76)-- Actor\/singer Patti LuPone in 1949 (age 74)-- Actor Tony Danza in 1951 (age 72)-- Actor Andie MacDowell in 1958 (age 65)-- Singer Robert Smith in 1959 (age 64)-- Comedian\/actor Rob Riggle in 1970 (age 53)-- Irish singer\/songwriter Glen Hansard in 1970 (age 53)-- Actor James McAvoy in 1979 (age 44)-- Broadcaster\/former pro football quarterback Tony Romo in 1980 (age 43)-- Actor\/TV personality Terrence J, born Terrence Jenkins, in 1982 (age 41)-- Actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw in 1983 (age 40)-- Actor Robbie Amell in 1988 (age 35)-- Actor Emma Tremblay in 2004 (age 19)