Taylor Swift and Olivia, one of the pop icon's three cats, visited Miami's Hard Rock Stadium Friday, ahead of her evening performance there.

"Back in the office..." Swift captioned the video, which shows the 34-year-old singer walking toward the stage in a yellow sweatshirt and loose-fitting jeans.

Friday night's concert kicks off the final portion of Swift's Eras Tour, which has generated more than $1 billion in sales. The tour concludes Dec. 8 in Vancouver.

Gracie Abrams will join Swift for the remaining shows. The pair collaborated on the song, "Us," which appears on Abrams' album The Secret of Us.

Swift completed the European segment of Eras in August, following cancellations in Vienna due to a terrorist plot.

"I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together," she said in August. "...And then London felt like a beautiful dream sequence. All five crowds at Wembley Stadium were bursting with passion, joy, and exuberance. The energy in that stadium was like the most giant bear hug from 92,000 people each night, and it brought me back to a place of carefree calm up there."

Swift is memorializing her tour with a book -- set to release Nov. 29 -- that will include hundreds of photographs along with her thoughts about the experience. She will also release The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on vinyl and CD for the first time.