Gracie Abrams releases four new songs in 'Secret of Us' deluxe album
UPI News Service, 10/18/2024
Gracie Abrams released a deluxe version of her album The Secret of Us Friday.
The album includes four new tracks -- "Cool," "That's So True," "I Told You Things" and "Packing It Up" -- and live Vevo recordings of the songs "I Love You, I'm Sorry," "I Knew It, I Know You" and "Free Now."
"I could float away I am so excited," Abrams, 25, said in a social media post.
Abrams originally dropped The Secret of Us in June.
Her sophomore album includes a collaboration with Taylor Swift, and Abrams will join the 34-year-old pop icon for the final portion of her Eras tour, which kicks off Friday evening.
"She's as extraordinary a friend and mentor as she is an artist and a writer. She's really just the best," Abrams said of Swift in June.
She continues her The Secret of Us Tour Feb. 8 in Madrid, Spain.
In "Packing it Up," she sings, "I swear that I wasn't looking for much but that's just when you happened. That's right when you happened."
