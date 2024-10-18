Starz is previewing the "heart-stopping" second half of Outlander Season 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the trailer released Thursday, Jamie ( Sam Heughan ) says, "We've got our wish. We're going home. To Scotland."

However, after Claire (Caitri­ona Balfe) is called away, she receives "some bad news" about Jamie.

"I would feel it in my heart if his had stopped," she says in the preview. "Mine would stop, too."

Season 7 is the penultimate chapter in the romantic drama inspired by the Diana Gabaldon book series.

"In order to protect what they've built, the Frasers have to navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War," an official Season 7 synopsis reads. "...As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart."

Season 7, Part 2 premieres Nov. 22 on Starz.