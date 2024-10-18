The Billboard Latin Music Awards will return Sunday.

The 31st annual ceremony was held Thursday in Miami and will air Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on Telemundo and Universo. The show will also stream on Peacock.

Billboard presents the Billboard Latin Music Awards to honor the most popular albums, songs and performers in Latin music.

Karol G leads this year's nominees, followed by Bad Bunny and Peso Pluma.

How to watch

Participants

Chencho Corleone, Gloria Trevi, Grupo Niche, J Balvin, Pepe Aguilar, Prince Royce, Proyecto Uno and Yandel will perform, along with up-and-coming artists Fuerza Regida, Gabito Ballesteros, Luis Alfonso, Maria Beccera and Xavi.

Corleone will perform "Lo Caro y Lo Bueno" for the first time on television, while Balvin will perform a special arrangement of his hit "Cosa de Locos." Aguilar will perform a medley of his greatest hits, including "Por Mujeres Como Tu," "Prometiste," "Recuerdame Bonito" and new song "Cui­damela Bien."

Presenters include Alexa Martin, Alicia Machado, Camila Fernandez, Danna, Isabella Castillo, Jacqueline Bracamontes, Kali Uchis, Lupillo Rivera, Maffio, Majo Aguilar, Mau y Ricky, Paola Jara, Pipe Bueno, Venesti and Yahritza y Su Esencia.

Nominations

Karol G leads the nominees with 17 nominations, including Artist of the Year and Latin Album of the Year for Mai±ana Sera Bonito (Bichota Season). Bad Bunny and Peso Pluma follow with 15 nominations each.

Feid is up for 11 awards, while Fuerza Regida and Junior H are both nominated for 8 awards.

The Artist of the Year nominees are: Bad Bunny, Fuerza Regida, Junior H, Karol G and Peso Pluma.

Pepe Aguilar will receive this year's Billboard Hall of Fame Award.