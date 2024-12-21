Pop star Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Kendrick Lamar 's GNX, followed by Rose's Rosie at No. 3, Twice's Strategy: 14th Mini Album at No. 4 and Sabrina Carpenter 's Short n'Sweet at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are the Wicked soundtrack at No. 6, Michael Buble's Christmas at No. 7, Bing Crosby's Ultimate Christmas at No. 8, Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 9 and Carpenter's Fruitcake at No. 10.