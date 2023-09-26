Taylor Swift says her Eras tour concert film will have a worldwide release.

The 33-year-old singer announced Tuesday that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a new film documenting her Eras tour, will screen in theaters worldwide, in addition to its North American release.

"The tour isn't the only thing we're taking worldwide........ Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!" Swift said on social media.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will open in theaters Oct. 13 in more than 100 countries, including Argentina, Austria, Colombia, Italy, Peru, Poland, Thailand, Ukraine and Zambia.

AMC, which will handle the film's release in the United States, is working with its partners on agreements with movie theater operators representing more than 7,500 theaters worldwide.

Swift previously announced that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will open Oct. 13 in more than 4,000 locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," she said in August. "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged."

Swift kicked off her Eras tour in March and will next perform Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires.

The singer was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears football game Sunday amid rumors she is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.