Journey is extending its 50th anniversary tour into 2024.

The rock band announced new dates for its Freedom tour with Toto in a press release Monday.

The new dates begin Feb. 8, 2024, in Biloxi, Miss., and conclude April 29 in Bridgeport, Conn.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Citi card members to begin Tuesday at 10 a.m.

"We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin' good memories. See you soon, friends," lead guitarist Neal Schon said.

"We are thrilled to have been asked to join our dear friends Journey on the road again. We had such a blast the last couple of tours across North America together. Great success and so much fun. It is truly one big happy family, and it is a great night of music. Can't wait to see you all out there soon in 2024!" Toto's Steve Lukather added.

Journey originally kicked off the Freedom tour in February of this year. The tour sees the group performs its hits, including "Don't Stop Believin," "Any Way You Want It," "Faithfully," "Lights" and more.