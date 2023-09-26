There will be no third seasons for comedies Blindspotting and Run the World, as well as the pro wrestling drama Heels on Starz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Variety and The Hollywood Reporter reported the cancellation news Monday.

The cable network also has decided not to continue filming the original drama, The Venery of Samantha Bird, when the ongoing Screen Actors Guild strike ends.

The Writers Guild of America went on strike against Hollywood's movie and TV producers in May, but a tentative agreement was reached Sunday.

The pact is expected to be voted on by membership this week.

SAG joined the work stoppage in July, shutting down most TV and film productions in North America.

No talks between the actors and the producers are currently scheduled.