Actor and comedian DC Young Fly has signed on to host the new game show Celebrity Squares.

The trivia and Tic-Tac-Toe-style show is set to premiere Oct. 17 on VH1.

It will feature 20, half-hour episodes.

Celebrity guests will include Babyface, Bobby Brown, Tiffany Haddish, Kirk Franklin, Bresha Webb, Luenell, Tamar Braxton, Keshia Knight-Pulliam and Taye Diggs.

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Hartbeat and Jesse Collins Entertainment for this exciting new project," Tiffany Lea Williams -- executive vice president of unscripted programming and development of BET -- said in a statement Monday

"This show offers a fresh interpretation of the iconic Hollywood Squares format, with a focus on celebrating Black pop culture. With DC Young Fly's laugh-out-loud humor, it promises to deliver a fun and exhilarating viewing experience. We look forward to bringing it to our audience."