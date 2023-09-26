"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Hartbeat and Jesse Collins Entertainment for this exciting new project," Tiffany Lea Williams -- executive vice president of unscripted programming and development of BET -- said in a statement Monday
"This show offers a fresh interpretation of the iconic Hollywood Squares format, with a focus on celebrating Black pop culture. With DC Young Fly's laugh-out-loud humor, it promises to deliver a fun and exhilarating viewing experience. We look forward to bringing it to our audience."
