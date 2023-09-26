Ashley Tisdale sings in animated video from 'Baby Shark's Big Movie'
UPI News Service, 09/26/2023
Nickelodeon has released an animated music video featuring High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale as an ambitious starfish singing "It's Stariana!" from its upcoming film, Baby Shark's Big Movie.
*NSYNC singer Lance Bass plays the host of the music program Tidal Request Live in the video.
"It's Stariana!" is streaming on YouTube now, but will also be available as a single on music streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music and more, beginning Oct. 6.
Set to premiere this winter on Paramount+, the movie will follow Baby Shark and his family as they move to Chomp City.
The voice cast includes Kimiko Glenn as Baby Shark; Luke Youngblood as William; Natasha Rothwell as Mommy Shark; Eric Edelstein as Daddy Shark; Debra Wilson as Grandma Shark; and Patrick Warburton as Grandpa Shark.
Guest stars will include Aparna Nancherla, Ego Nwodim, Chloe Fineman, ENHYPEN, Cardi B Offset, Kulture and Wave.
