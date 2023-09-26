Former Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin is a new mom.

The 33-year-old television personality recently welcomed her first child, son Benson Lee, with her fiance and fellow Bachelor in Paradise star, Thomas Jacobs.

Kufrin shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside photos with her baby boy.

"Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin cracked our hearts wide open on September 21, 2023. No amount of words can begin to capture the amount of love and awe we have over this tiny man. We are forever changed with this one's abundance and can't believe we are parents to this gift," Kufrin captioned the post.

"Benson, Benny for short, is after the town where my father was born and raised. Lee is for Thomas's father who sacrifices so much for this country and others. And Jacobs Kufrin is pretty self explanatory but we wanted both parts of us to make this little one whole," she added. "Now we're off to cry again over how much we love him."

The Bachelor in Paradise official Twitter account congratulated Kufrin and Jacobs in a post Monday.

"Sending the warmest congratulations to @thebkoof and Thomas Jacobs for welcoming a new member to their family," the post reads.

Kufrin and Jacobs met and started dating in Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 but broke up in the season finale. The couple later reconciled and got engaged in May 2022.

Kurfrin previously appeared as a contestant in Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor and starred in The Bachelorette Season 14, while Jacobs competed in Kate Thurston's season of The Bachelorette.

Kufrin and Jacobs announced in April that they were expecting their first child.

"Little Bebe, we can't wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back - mom & dad," Kufrin said on Instagram at the time.