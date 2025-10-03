Taylor Swift dropped her highly-anticipated new album, The Life of a Showgirl, Friday.

She also released visualizers for the 12 songs on the album: "The Fate of Ophelia," "Actually Romantic," "The Life of a Showgirl," "Honey," Cancelled!Wood,Eldest Daughter,Opalite,Father Figure,Ruin the Friendship,Wi$h Li$t" and " Elizabeth Taylor ."

"The Life of a Showgirl" features Sabrina Carpenter and describes a woman who wants to become famous like a showgirl she meets.

The visualizer for that song features a kaleidoscope of images of Swift.

"I can't tell you how proud I am to share this with you, an album that just feels so right," Swift wrote on Instagram Friday. "A forever thank you goes out to my mentors and friends Max and Shellback for helping me paint this self portrait. If you thought the big show was wild, perhaps you should come and take a look behind the curtain."

The Life of a Showgirl is Swift's first album of new music since The Tortured Poets Department, released in April 2024.