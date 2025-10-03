Mothernet, a new Indonesian feature by director Ho Wi Ding, explores grief in a world where AI can bring a loved one back to life with uncanny accuracy.

The film, which had its world premiere at the recently concluded Busan International Film Festival, is set a few years in the future, but much of the tech on display seems just around the corner -- if not already here. (So-called "griefbots" are widely available.)

In fact, according to Malaysia-born, Taiwan-based Ho (Terrorizers, Cities of Last Things), the film was originally conceived to be set in 2040. However, the production team adjusted the timeline to the near future, as reality quickly caught up to their sci-fi scenario.

"Suddenly, we are shooting and we're like: 'Is this the near future or is this now?'" Ho told UPI in an interview with the film's cast and crew in Busan. "We were thinking that we're doing science fiction, but now people are thinking we're just catching the trend of AI."

In Mothernet, 16-year-old Rama (Ali Fikry) is forced to struggle with the sudden loss of his mother, played by Indonesian superstar Dian Sastrowardoyo (Netflix's Cigarette Girl). A cutting-edge AI avatar of mom known as I-Bu ("ibu" is mother in Indonesian) offers solace for both son and father (Ringgo Agus Rahman) -- until Rama grows dangerously dependent.

Instead of processing his grief, Rama outsources an increasing amount of his emotional well-being to the advice and encouragement of his digital "mother," who tells him what he wants, rather than needs, to hear.

The technology soon widens a rift with his father, who is struggling to process his own grief and navigate a new role as the sole parent.

While Ho cited Spike Jones' Her as a model for the naturalistic way that AI is integrated into the fabric of the characters' lives, the director said he also drew inspiration from an unlikely source to examine the father-son relationship: Kramer vs. Kramer, the 1979 Academy Award-winning film about the aftermath of a divorce.

"The whole project is not just about AI or science fiction, it's about the family dynamic," he said. "The film is about how they deal with each other, about how they are not really communicating."

Mothernet originated from Indonesia's BASE Entertainment, the production company that brought the hit series Cigarette Girl to Netflix.

Indonesia, the world's fourth-largest country, with a population of 285 million, is starting to emerge as a filmmaking powerhouse with a robust domestic market and a modest-but-growing presence through streaming platforms and the festival circuit.

And while Mothernet is built around cultural references specific to Indonesia, the production team said they hope the film will strike a chord with audiences everywhere.

"At a very base level, it's about a family trying to connect," producer Tanya Yuson said. "It's about loss, it's about mourning -- all very relatable things no matter where you're from"

Rising star Ail Fikry, who plays Rama, agreed that the human element beneath the AI is what ultimately defines Mothernet.

"The film is about family and memories," he said. "It's about how technology can change how you see memories. At its core, I think it's just about a kid who wants his mom, and I think everyone can relate to that."

Mothernet is produced by BASE Entertainment, along with Dian Sastrowardoyo's Beacon Film and Singapore-based Refinery Media.