Addison Rae performed her hit song "Diet Pepsi" and discussed her debut album, Addison, on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TikTok star-turned-singer and actress, 24, appeared lying face down on the stage, wearing a gold-sequined gown with tassels.

She ended the song on Fallon's desk.

During her interview with Fallon, she explained that she got signed with Columbia without performing her music.

"I had colors printed out, and I had words printed out," she said. "...I was like, 'I don't have the music because I haven't been able to go into the studio.' But I was like, 'I know exactly what I want to do,' and I was like, 'Here's 50 words that are describing how the music's going to make you feel, and here's 10 colors."

"I'm really good at convincing people to believe me," she added.