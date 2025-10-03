Bruce Springsteen has nothing but praise for Jeremy Allen White's portrayal of him in the biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

The music icon, 76, and the actor, 34, discussed the film on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday.

"He captured what I do, particularly on stage, which was pretty amazing and the singing was so good. It was a lot of fun, a lot of fun," Springsteen said. "...It's a performance that comes from the inside out, you know."

White opened up about what it was like to have the icon on set during filming.

"I remember in the first week or so I think I was nervous that Bruce was going to be -- I don't know, there was going to be judgement or he was going to try to pick apart what I was doing or what Scott (Cooper), our director, was doing, and I very quickly realized, like his presence was permission," he said.

Deliver Me From Nowhere follows Springsteen's creation of his 1982 album Nebraska and is inspired by Warren Zane's book.

The film, which also stars Paul Walter Hauser, Odessa Young, Stephen Graham, Gaby Hoffman and David Krumholtz, lands in theaters Oct. 24.