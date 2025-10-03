Luke Combs is teasing his upcoming album with three new songs on his EP, The Prequel, which arrived Friday.

The new release includes the tracks "Days Like These," "15 Minutes" and "My Kinda Saturday Night."

In a post promoting the EP, he teased a 2026 tour as well.

"I'll have more news on that very soon," he wrote.

The music artist also released official studio videos that show him recording each song.

"When the sky is blue, when the grass is green. How much better can it be? If I got you and you got me, we got everything we need," he sings in "Days Like These." "Even if it grew on trees, money can't buy days like these."