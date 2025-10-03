Lady Gaga is opening up about what she hopes is her "next starring role."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grammy-winning pop star, 39, talked about her engagement to Michael Polansky and her vision for the future in a three-part interview that aired on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

"What I really want is to be a mom," she told Colbert. "That's my next starring role, I hope."

Lady Gaga, who confirmed her engagement to Polansky in July, described him as her "best friend in the whole world."

"He always, I think, really saw me, and I think I always really saw him. And I felt that right away, and it was very powerful. It was something that I don't think I'd ever felt with anyone before, especially at that time in my life," she told Colbert.

"And he's just like incredibly brilliant and sweet and kind and he just like fights for me everyday and I think I felt, for a long time, like I was navigating this thing on my own and it was hard. And it's not anymore and I'm very lucky. I feel really grateful," she added.

Lady Gaga recently expanded her Mayhem Ball world tour to include 20 additional shows across Arizona, Texas, California, Georgia, New York, Washington, Massachusetts and Minnesota.

She also stars in Season 2 of Wednesday.