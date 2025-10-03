Keeping Up Appearances alum Patricia Routledge died Friday multiple media outlets reported. She was 96.

A cause of death has not yet been shared.

The show for which she was best known aired in 1990 in Britain before arriving in the United States in 1993.

"Three-time BAFTA nominated Routledge's career began in the 1950s, and she has since become a beloved star of stage and screen," a British Academy Film Awards social media post reads.

She was named best actress for her role in the 1968 Broadway musical "Darling of the Day," taking home a Tony Award.

She also performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company, the New York Times reports.

The BBC director of comedy, Jon Petrie, released a statement about the actress Friday.

"She was an actor of remarkable range, but her portrayal of Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping Up Appearances has to be one of the most iconic performances in British comedy," he said. "She took a character on the page and gave her such truth, precision and warmth that Hyacinth became part of the national conversation -- instantly recognizable, endlessly quotable and loved around the world."

"Whatever she did, she brought impeccable craft, and in doing so inspired generations of writers, performers and audiences," he added. "Dame Patricia made millions laugh and left a legacy that will always be remembered with gratitude and admiration."