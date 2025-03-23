Pop music icon Taylor Swift is praising the new album of her friend, singer-actress Selena Gomez and her fiance, producer Benny Blanco.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH. OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDDDDD!" Swift wrote on her Instagram Story Saturday.

I Said I Love You First -- Gomez's fourth studio album -- was released Friday.

It includes guest appearances by Gracie Abrams, Tainy and J. Balvin.

Among the songs on the record are the title track, as well as "Younger and Hotter Than Me," "Call Me When You Break Up," "Ojos Tristes" and "How Does It Feel to Be Forgotten."

Gomez is also known for her acting roles in the Hulu comedy, Only Murders in the Building, and the Oscar-nominated film, Emilia Perez.