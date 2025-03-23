Hallmark's Brennan Elliott has announced the death of his wife, clinical psychologist Camilla Row.

Elliott wrote on Instagram that Row died Saturday morning after a battle with gastric cancer.

"There is no easy way to say this but I know my wife @camilla_row would have wanted me to thank every person from all over the world who prayed for her overthe last 8 years she suffered immeasurably trying to survive and live with #stage4gastriccancer," Elliott said.

"It is with a soul crushing devastated heart that my beloved wife #cami passed away at 5:28 this morning," the post continued.

"Our babies and I lost our rock, a person who not only was the love of my life, my soulmate, my best friend and lover but the toughest strongest fearless person I have ever met in my life and the greatest mother to her babies. The pain she endured only I might know but assure all who loved her she is in peace with no more pain. You are with the lord now my queen! You are free! Heaven is a far better place with you in it my love."

The couple first met at a gym and got married in 2011. They are the parents of two children, Liam and Luna.

Elliott is known for his roles in The Crossword Mysteries and Flower Shop Mysteries movies, as well as numerous holiday films, on the Hallmark Channel.